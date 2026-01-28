Two of the most unlikely participants based on preseason odds will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 8, as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60. Seattle was listed at 60-1 before the 2025 NFL season began but posted a 14-3 record to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and knocked off the division-rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs en route to the fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and first since 2014.

The Seahawks lost that game 28-24 to the Patriots, who rebounded from back-to-back 4-13 seasons to go 14-3 in Mike Vrabel's first year as the team's head coach. New England, which defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos this postseason, had 80-1 odds to reach the Super Bowl for the 12th time overall and first since 2018.

Seattle's Sam Darnold floundered after being selected by the New York Jets with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spending time with three teams before resurrecting his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. The Vikings opted not to re-sign him after his disappointing performances in the regular-season finale and Wild Card Round, however, and the Seahawks inked the 28-year-old to a three-year contract last March.

New England made Drake Maye the third overall draft pick in 2024 and have had no regrets. Maye showed promise as a rookie and flourished this season, becoming an MVP finalist after finishing fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4,394) and third in touchdown passes (31).

With the quarterbacks expected to have a huge impact on the Seahawks vs. Patriots result, we'll go over the best player props for Darnold and Maye for Super Bowl 60. Odds are from DraftKings and recommendations are from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Passing yards props

Sam Darnold: 228.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Drake Maye: 221.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 221.5 passing yards (4 stars)

The SportsLine model has Maye throwing for fewer than 180 yards in Super Bowl 60, and his last two playoff performances give credence to that projection. The 23-year-old had only 179 passing yards against Houston, which was sixth in the NFL during the regular season against the pass (183.5 yards allowed), and threw for just 86 yards versus Denver's seventh-ranked pass defense (187.2). Granted, snowy conditions affected Maye's ability to throw in the second half of that game, but he'll now be facing a Seahawks defense that was 10th in the league against the pass (193.9) this year. Maye has gone Under his passing yards projection in three of his last four games, and the model has him doing so again for a 4-star play.

Passing attempts props

Sam Darnold: 29.5 (Over -119, Under -107)

Drake Maye: 30.5 (Over -113, Under -112)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 30.5 Pass Attempts (3.5 stars)

Maye had an average of 28.9 attempts during the regular season and threw more than 30 times in only seven of his 17 games. He also didn't make 30 attempts in any of his three playoff outings. Rhamondre Stevenson is the NFL's leading rusher this postseason with 194 yards and Maye is fourth with 141 as the Patriots are averaging 130.7 yards on the ground, so they'll likely try to run against a Seattle defense that has allowed an average of 111 rushing yards in the playoffs. Since Maye has gone Under his pass attempts projection in each of his last five contests, the model sees the Under being a 3.5-star play.

Passing TD props

Sam Darnold: 1.5 (Over -122, Under -105)

Drake Maye: 1.5 (Over +122, Under -156)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 1.5 TD passes (4 stars)

New England has allowed only two touchdowns this postseason, but both were through the air, including one in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game by Denver backup Jarrett Stidham, who most recent TD pass prior to that contest came in the Broncos' 2023 regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Darnold threw multiple scoring passes only eight times this season, but five of those instances took place away from Lumen Field. He's also coming off a performance in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams in which he made three touchdown passes, and he has one of the top targets in the league in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had a TD reception in both of the Seahawks' playoff contests. The model has Darnold going Over 1.5 touchdown passes as a 4-star play.