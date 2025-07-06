The Seattle Sounders (8-5-6) and the Columbus Crew (10-7-3) square off in an MLS showdown on Sunday afternoon. The Sounders defeated Austin FC 2-0 in last Saturday's clash. Meanwhile, Columbus has won three straight games, outlasting the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on June 29.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Sounders are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Sounders vs. Crew odds, while the Crew are +235 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Sounders vs. Crew picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. You can also see our picks for USMNT vs. Mexico in the Gold Cup Final on Sunday.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Sounders vs. Crew on Sunday:

Over 2.5 goals (-140)

Dylan Chambost 1+ assists (+600)

Over 2.5 goals (-140)

In two of the last three MLS games for the Sounders, there have been over 2.5 goals. The expert adds that 2.5 goals have been scored in five of the past six matchups for Columbus. "The Crew have scored 33 goals across 20 matches this season, and they've scored two or more in four of their past MLS games, a perfect recipe for Over 2.5 goals on Sunday," Sutton told SportsLine. New users can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Dylan Chambost 1+ assists (+600)

"Crew midfielder Dylan Chambost has recorded seven assists this season, so I feel like we're getting great value for him to record 1+ assists at +600 odds," Sutton said. "The Sounders have given up six goals in their last three MLS fixtures at home, and some of Seattle's players could be dealing with fatigue after playing teams like PSG and Atletico Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup." New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins with this FanDuel promo code.

Want more soccer picks for Sunday, July 6?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Sounders vs. Crew. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.