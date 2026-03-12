Two NBA title contenders meet on Thursday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the betting favorite to win a second straight MVP award, while Jayson Tatum has returned to action to partner with Jaylen Brown to spearhead the surging Celtics. However, Tatum is questionable for Thursday due to conditioning concerns following his recovery from an Achilles tear.

Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein remain out for Oklahoma City, as does Nikola Vucevic for Boston. Tipoff in Oklahoma City is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Celtics vs. Thunder, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. You can check out more picks and player props for Boston vs. OKC at SportsLine.

Celtics +6.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 43.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds

Payton Pritchard Over 3.5 Rebounds

OKC has failed to cover in six straight games. The team won all six of those games outright and is 9-1 in its last 10, but the absences of Williams and Hartenstein give more breathing room to the Thunder's opponents -- and the Celtics are mighty opponents. This only becomes more appealing if Tatum does indeed suit up. The SportsLine model has Boston covering in 61% of its outcomes.

Gilgeous-Alexander seems likely to win a second MVP, but the model has him falling below this total against the Celtics. It projects 37.8 PRA for SGA on Thursday, a strong enough margin that the model rates this prop 4 stars out of 5.

The Boston guard is an active player, and the SportsLine model projects him to pull down 4.1 boards. He's hit his rebounds Over in three of his last five outings.

