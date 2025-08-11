Former Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in the Cleveland Browns' first 2025 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday. Sanders started the contest under center and played until he was subbed out for Tyler Huntley late in the third quarter. The fifth-round rookie completed 14 of his 23 throws for 138 yards and two touchdowns, leading Cleveland on three touchdown drives.

After Sanders' debut, what do the odds suggest about what we should expect for his first year in Cleveland?

The Browns currently have six quarterbacks on their roster: Sanders, Huntley, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has a betting market up for which quarterback will be Cleveland's Week 1 starter, and only four of them have odds. Flacco is the -156 favorite, followed by Kenny Pickett at +150. Sanders is priced all the way at +1100, but Gabriel is actually the biggest longshot at +1800.

Sanders has had a leg up over Gabriel simply because the former Colorado quarterback has stayed healthy. Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which cost him the chance to play against the Panthers on Friday. Pickett, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, is also recovering from a hamstring issue.

Sanders currently has the eighth-shortest Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at Caesars Sportsbook at +1800. Interestingly, Sanders has lower odds than first-round rookie Jaxson Dart (+1800). The other first-round QB, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, is the second choice at +300, right behind Raiders tailback Ashton Jeanty at +290.

According to ESPN BET, Sanders is tied for the most OROY bets (22.9%) and is third in money received (16.4%) since Thursday. Overall for OROY, Sanders is fourth in each category, with 6.2% of the tickets and 8.5% of the handle.