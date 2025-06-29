The Chicago Sky battle the Los Angeles Sparks for the second time this week when they meet on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Sky earned a 97-86 win on Tuesday in Chicago. Chicago opened its four-game road trip with an 83-78 loss at Golden State on Friday. The Sparks, meanwhile, are coming off an 85-75 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday. Indiana was without Caitlin Clark. Before locking in any WNBA picks or WNBA props, be sure to check out the Fever vs. Wings best bets from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Top Sky vs. Sparks picks

Sparks -6 (-112)

Over 167.5 points (-110)

Sparks -6

Wetzel is confident Los Angeles will snap a seven-game losing streak to Chicago. The Sparks are led by guard Kelsey Plum, who is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.1 minutes. She is coming off a 21-point, six-assist and three-rebound effort in the win over the Fever. Plum had 20 points and five assists in Tuesday's loss at Chicago. The Sky (4-11) are just 2-7 on the road, while the Sparks (5-11) are 1-6 on their home court in 2025.

"These two teams met up on Tuesday in Chicago, and the Sparks opened as underdogs and closed as 5-point favorites," Wetzel said. "They lost after blowing a double-digit lead, but now the spread is only a point more in their favor as they get a rematch at home."

"That blown lead in the fourth quarter notwithstanding, this Sparks team is much better than the Sky and was correctly priced by the time that game closed. This line isn't giving them enough credit for home court, and they should have revenge on their minds as well."

Over 167.5 points (-110)

The teams combined for 183 points in Tuesday's game. In their five wins this season, Los Angeles has scored no fewer than 84 points. Chicago, meanwhile, has scored 94 or more points in three of its four wins. The Sparks enter the game with the fifth-best field goal percentage in the league at 43.8% and have the seventh-best scoring offense in the WNBA at 81.6 points per game.

"The Tuesday matchup flew over the total of 166.5, and this game's total is three points higher accordingly," Wetzel said. "However, it should be in the 170s. Chicago has hit four straight overs, mostly due to their lack of defense, and with interior presence Kamilla Cardoso away for AmeriCup, there aren't any signs of the defense getting better any time soon.

"Only the Storm at 10-6 have a better record than these two teams' 9-6 mark on overs this season, so ride the offenses to continue to produce – or the defenses to continue to not. However you spin it, this line is too low."