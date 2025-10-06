Week 5 of the NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. After a slow start to the season, Kansas City can move into a first-place tie in the AFC West at 3-2 with a victory, joining the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos atop the division. Jacksonville, meanwhile, can stay even in the AFC South race with the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts with a win. The sports schedule on Monday also includes a pair of MLB National League divisional playoff games to consider on the best DFS apps. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Monday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Oct. 6

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Monday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 245.5 passing yards - Less (1.88x)

Mahomes has completed 87 of 142 passes through four games for 939 yards and seven touchdowns this season. That's an average of 234.75 yards per game. He has failed to reach 246 yards passing in two of the past three matchups, including in a 22-9 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 21. In that game, he completed 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards and one score. Pick it at Sleeper:

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars, 64.5 rushing yards - Less (1.84x)

Etienne is off to a fast start to his season. In four games, he has carried 65 times for 394 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns. He has not had a lot of success when facing Kansas City. In three games against the Chiefs, he has failed to reach 65 yards in a game. In his last game against them, he carried just 12 times for 40 yards. The SportsLine projection model says he will rush for just 50 yards, giving this a 3.5 rating out of 5.

WR Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars, 56.5 receiving yards - More (1.78x)

Thomas is looking for a breakout game against the Chiefs. In four games, he has yet to surpass 57 yards receiving, with a high of 55 yards in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 21. Thomas, however, finished the 2024 season on a roll, surpassing that mark easily in each of the last seven games. When at home and not favored, Thomas has gone over his receiving yards market in four of his last five games, and the model projects he will have 73.4 receiving yards, giving this a 3.5 rating Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.15x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 39-20 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.