The Thursday Night Football matchup between the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants kicks off the Week 6 NFL slate. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. Philadelphia is coming off its first loss of the year, a 21-17 decision to the Denver Broncos, while New York fell to 1-4 with a 26-14 loss at New Orleans. The sports schedule on Wednesday also includes Brewers vs. Cubs and Phillies vs. Dodgers in Game 3 of their respective NLDS, as well as 2025-26 NHL season and NBA preseason action to consider on the best DFS apps. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Wednesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Oct. 8

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Wednesday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants, 175.5 passing yards - Less (1.80x)

Including two starts, Dart has failed to reach 176 or more yards in three of four games this season. He completed 13 of 20 passes for just 111 yards and one touchdown in a 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28. Dart is questionable with a hamstring injury, which could also affect his performance on Thursday night. Pick it at Sleeper:

TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants, 29.5 receiving yards - Less (1.78x)

Johnson reached 30 or more receiving yards in just two of five games, including a six-catch, 33-yard performance in Sunday's win over the Saints. He did not have a catch against the Eagles last year. He has had at least one reception in each game in 2025. This season, Philadelphia has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends, with three of the five starting TEs it has faced being held under 25 receiving yards.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles, 0.5 anytime touchdowns - More (3.05x)

Goedert has been hot of late. He has played in four games this season, registering at least one touchdown in each of the last three. In a 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he caught four passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. He had three catches for 19 yards and a score in Sunday's loss to Denver. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.64x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 39-20 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.