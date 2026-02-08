The NFL Big Game will feature Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for NFL action. The Seahawks were the top seed in the NFC, while the Patriots were the second seed in the AFC. Players also have college basketball, NBA and NHL games to consider on the best DFS apps. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Sunday, Feb. 8

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best Sleeper Fantasy picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sunday, Feb. 8 (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 229.5 passing yards - More (1.78x)

Darnold has thrown for 230 or more yards in 11 games this season. In the NFC Championship Game, he completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. The SportsLine model projects 271.1 passing yards, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Sleeper:

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots, 51.5 rushing yards - Less (1.77x)

Stevenson has rushed for 51 or fewer yards in 11 games this season. He also rushed for fewer than 51 yards in six of eight games decided by seven or fewer games. The model projects Stevenson to rush for 47.5 yards, giving this a 3.5 rating.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Less (1.58x)

Maye has thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in two of three playoff games, and six regular-season games. The model projects Maye will throw for 1.4 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.53x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get picks for Seattle vs. New England from the proven model that has gone 53-37 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.