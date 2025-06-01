Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will clash when Minnesota United takes on the Seattle Sounders in a key Major League Soccer matchup on Sunday. Minnesota is unbeaten in their last four matches, including a 0-0 draw with Vancouver on Wednesday, while Seattle has won two in a row, including a 1-0 triumph over San Diego FC on Wednesday. The Sounders have won four of the last five meetings with Minnesota, the other being a draw.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Sounders vs. Minnesota United:

Sounders to score in the first half (-110)

Sounders to win (-110)

In the last four matchups against Minnesota, the Sounders have scored first-half goals. Seattle is also one of the Western Conference's top scoring clubs with 23 goals in 16 matches in 2025. Midfielder Albert Rusnak leads the Sounders' offensive attack with seven goals and three assists in 15 appearances, including 11 starts. He scored a first-half goal in a 1-1 draw at Portland on May 17. Eimer expects the Sounders' recent success against Minnesota to continue and he sees the offense getting started right away.

Minnesota has not beaten Seattle since 2021, and the Sounders are unbeaten on their home field in 2025. In seven matches, they have won five times. They have registered back-to-back 1-0 home wins over Dallas on May 24 and San Diego on Wednesday. Eimer sees the Sounders' home dominance continuing.

"Seattle's home dominance doesn't just translate to playing against Minnesota," Eimer said. "Lumen Field has been an absolute fortress as Seattle is yet to lose a single match this season with five wins and two draws when playing in front of their home fans. While Seattle has dominated their home fixtures, traveling has been difficult for Minnesota as the team has picked up just 12 points on the road, with a record of 3-2-2."

