The South Alabama Jaguars will look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Marshall Thundering Herd in a key Sun Belt Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Marshall is coming off a 27-21 loss against Coastal Carolina, while South Alabama downed Arkansas State 56-49 in Week 7. The Jaguars (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt), who are tied with Louisiana Tech for first place in the Sun Belt West Division, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt), who have lost two in a row, are 2-1 on their home field in 2026. South Alabama defeated Marshall 28-0 in their only previous meeting in 2023. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W. Va. The Jaguars are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 65.5 in the latest South Alabama vs. Marshall odds. Before making any South Alabama vs. Marshall picks, check out the South Alabama vs. Marshall predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

South Alabama vs. Marshall odds

South Alabama vs. Marshall spread South Alabama -3 South Alabama vs. Marshall over/under 65.5 points South Alabama vs. Marshall money line South Alabama -152, Marshall +136 South Alabama vs. Marshall picks See picks at SportsLine South Alabama vs. Marshall streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top South Alabama vs. Marshall predictions

After simulating South Alabama vs. Marshall 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 65.5 points at betting apps. The Under hit in the only previous meeting between the teams. The Under has also hit in six of the past 10 Thundering Herd games.

Junior quarterback Jared Hollins leads the South Alabama offense. This season, he has completed 60.9% of his passes for 855 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. Marshall, meanwhile, enters the game with uncertainty at quarterback. Coach Tony Gibson has said there is an open competition between senior Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, senior Zion Turner and sophomore Khalil Wilkins as to who will start Tuesday night's game.

The model is projecting 56 combined points as the Under hits 70% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make South Alabama vs. Marshall picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Alabama vs. Marshall, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.