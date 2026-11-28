The 123rd edition of the Palmetto Bowl kicks off Saturday afternoon when the Clemson Tigers of the ACC host the South Carolina Gamecocks of the SEC. Clemson (7-4) returns home after a 20-10 victory over Duke and has now won four of five; South Carolina (6-5) is coming off consecutive losses to Arkansas and top-ranked Georgia. The road team has won the last four meetings between these in-state rivals, a trend that ended a seven-year reign for Dabo Swinney's Clemson side. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 42.5 in the latest South Carolina vs. Clemson odds. Before making any Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, check out the South Carolina vs. Clemson predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

South Carolina vs. Clemson odds

South Carolina vs. Clemson spread South Carolina -6.5 South Carolina vs. Clemson over/under 42.5 points South Carolina vs. Clemson money line Clemson -265, South Carolina +220 South Carolina vs. Clemson picks See picks at SportsLine South Carolina vs. Clemson streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top South Carolina vs. Clemson predictions

After simulating Clemson vs. South Carolina 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. Neither team is scoring much lately. The Gamecocks have managed just 12 points in their back-to-back losses, Clemson's latest success has been led by the defense, as the Tigers haven't gone over 20 points just once in their last six games.

The Tigers have had their issues since losing starting quarterback Tait Reynolds for the season and backup Christopher Vizzina to a concussion. Trent Pearman will lead the offense after a solid first career start, while Clemson's defense will be tasked with containing Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers has the athleticism to create problems.

The computer says this total is far too low, projecting 47 combined points as the Over is the value pick 60% of the time at college football betting sites. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. South Carolina picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.