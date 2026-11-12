An American Conference showdown takes place on Thursday's college football schedule as the Memphis Tigers visit the South Florida Bulls. Memphis (7-2, 4-1 in American) last played on Halloween, in which it defeated Army, 49-22, to notch back-to-back victories. South Florida (6-3, 2-3 in American) is coming off a Nov. 6 loss to East Carolina, 20-17, which ended the Bulls' quest for three wins in a row. The Tigers have won five straight versus USF and own a 10-4 all-time edge. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Memphis prevailed in last year's matchup 34-31. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. South Florida odds, with the over/under at 50.5 points on college football betting sites. Before making any South Florida vs. Memphis picks, check out the Memphis vs. South Florida predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

South Florida vs. Memphis odds

Memphis vs. South Florida spread Memphis -3.5 Memphis vs. South Florida over/under 50.5 points Memphis vs. South Florida money line Memphis -175, South Florida +145 Memphis vs. South Florida picks See picks at SportsLine Memphis vs. South Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top South Florida vs. Memphis predictions

After simulating Memphis vs. South Florida 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. This has been one of the most exciting, high-scoring series in recent memory with several shootouts. The last six meetings have averaged 69.1 total points, with five of the six seeing at least 59 combined points. This year, each squad has an efficient offense that does it in a different way as Memphis ranks second in the American Conference in total offense, while USF has the fourth fewest turnovers in all of FBS.

The model projects the quarterbacks to combine for three passing touchdowns, while each run game has its way with the opposing defense. South Florida and Memphis are forecasted to total over 300 rushing yards as the high-scoring nature of this rivalry continues. The model is projecting 52 combined points, as the Over hits 53% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make USF vs. Memphis picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. USF, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Florida vs. Memphis spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.