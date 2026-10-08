The South Florida Bulls head to Texas to face one of the toughest homefield advantages in college football and the UTSA Roadrunners in a key American Athletic Conference matchup. UTSA (4-1, 1-0 AAC) is coming off a narrow 19-17 win over Rice. Coach Jeff Traylor's home record in the Alamodome is 35-5 overall and has been nearly unbeatable against conference opponents in San Antonio. Quarterback Owen McCown has been efficient with 1,010 yards and seven TDs, and Will Henderson III gives UTSA a ground game that has averaged better than five yards per carry. South Florida's (4-1, 1-1 AAC) defense has been the tighter unit, allowing 14.6 ppg, but this is its toughest challenge of the season. The Bulls' only loss was a 17-13 stumble against Temple. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Last year, USF rolled UTSA 55-23. The Roradrunners are 6.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 49.5 points in the latest South Florida vs. UTSA odds. The total has dropped 6 points since opening at 55.5. The Roadrunners are -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) on the money line. Before making any UTSA vs. South Florida picks, check out the South Florida vs. UTSA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UTSA vs. South Florida odds

South Florida vs. UTSA spread UTSA -6.5 South Florida vs. UTSA over/under 49.5 points South Florida vs. UTSA money line UTSA -250, South Florida +205 South Florida vs. UTSA picks See picks at SportsLine South Florida vs. UTSA streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top South Florida vs. UTSA predictions

After simulating South Florida vs. UTSA 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of four Roadrunners games so far, but this is by far the lowest total of any UTSA game. The line is more in line with South Florida games. The Under is also 3-1 in Bulls contests as the defense has driven team success.

The Bulls have 15 TDs on the season, 13 of which came on the ground. That's a good strength to have against a UTSA defense allowing 199 rush yards per game. The Roadrunners have been balanced on offense, averaging 5.2 yards per rush while QB Owen McCown is completing 68.2% of his passes.

SportsLine's model is projecting 62 points in this one, making the Over the value 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UTSA vs. South Florida picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UTSA vs. South Florida, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.