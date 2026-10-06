The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles face the Troy Trojans in a Sun Belt Conference Western Division opener on Tuesday night. Southern Miss is coming off a 24-21 loss to Tulane on Sept. 26, while Troy dropped a 21-10 decision to Utah State that same day. The Golden Eagles (1-3), who have lost three in a row, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Trojans (2-2), who have lost two consecutive games, are 2-0 on their home field in 2026. Southern Miss leads the all-time series 8-7, but Troy has won five in a row, including 28-18 last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. The Trojans are 10.5-point home favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Southern Miss vs. Troy odds. Before making any Southern Miss vs. Troy picks, check out the Southern Miss vs. Troy predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Southern Miss vs. Troy odds

Southern Miss vs. Troy spread Troy -10.5 Southern Miss vs. Troy over/under 51.5 points Southern Miss vs. Troy money line Troy -410, Southern Miss +333 Southern Miss vs. Troy picks See picks at SportsLine Southern Miss vs. Troy streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Southern Miss vs. Troy predictions

After simulating Southern Miss vs. Troy 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 50.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the last five head-to-head meetings, including last year. The Under has hit in six of Southern Mississippi's last nine games, while hitting in each of the last 10 Troy games.

With senior quarterback Ethan Hampton injured for Southern Miss, senior Landry Lyddy is expected to take the majority of snaps against Troy. In four games, he has completed 61.3% of his passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Senior quarterback Goose Crowder helps power the Troy offense. Although he has completed only 52.3% of his passes, he has thrown for 822 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions.

SportsLine's model is projecting 49 points in this one, making the Under the value 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Southern Miss vs. Troy picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Troy vs. Southern Miss, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.