Spain vs. Argentina odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup final picks from expert on 27-18 roll

Argentina needed an extraordinary late comeback to beat England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, and Lionel Messi's side now faces Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday. Messi has now scored or assisted in every one of Argentina's matches at this World Cup, tallying eight goals and five assists. Spain, meanwhile, proved why they may be the best all-around team at this tournament, dismantling France 2-0 in the semifinal with a display of complete dominance. They have conceded just one goal in seven matches and are riding a seven-game winning streak, and 37-match unbeaten run, coming into the Final.

Kickoff for Argentina vs. Spain is 3 p.m. ET from East Rutherford. The latest Argentina vs. Spain odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain at +125 (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Argentina at +260 and a draw at +195. The over/under is 2.5 goals. Spain are -160 to lift the cup, with Argentina at +138. Messi (+160) has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer, followed by Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (+165) and Lamine Yamal (+230). Before locking in any Argentina vs. Spain picks or World Cup 2026 final predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Spain predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks, and is on a profitable 27-18-2 run on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Argentina vs. Spain and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Spain vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Spain 90-minute money line Spain +125, Argentina +260, Draw +195 Argentina vs. Spain over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Spain to finish third: Spain -160, Argentina +138 Argentina vs. Spain picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Spain streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Spain predictions

After examining Argentina vs. Spain from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-164). Spain have conceded just one goal in seven matches at this World Cup and were virtually untouchable against France in the semifinal. Argentina tend to strike late — nine of their 11 knockout-stage goals have come after the 75th minute -- but breaking down this Spanish defense is a fundamentally different challenge.

"I expect a tight, tactical final where goals are at a premium," Eimer told SportsLine. See Eimer's best bets for Argentina vs. Spain at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Argentina vs. Spain at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Spain picks

After studying the Argentina vs. Spain matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including a must-see Messi prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. Spain? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Spain, all from expert on a 27-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.