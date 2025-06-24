The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky meet Tuesday, June 24 with both teams seeking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Sparks are 4-10 on the season and have been crushed in their last three games, losing by an average of 23.3 points. The Sky aren't much better at 3-10 overall, though their average margin of defeat during this losing streak is 13.6 points. This is the second meeting this season between these teams, with Los Angeles grabbing a 91-78 win in the first encounter thanks to 52 combined points from Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens.

Before you make any WNBA picks or play WNBA props, you need to check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this matchup.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Sparks-Sky picks for Tuesday, June 24:

Sparks -4.5 (Fanatics)

Over 162.5

Angel Reese Over 3.5 assists (-106)

Sparks -4.5 and Over 162.5

Just when it seems like Chicago figured out its post-Vandersloot offense, its the defense that looks to be in shambles. They Sky have given up 200 points over their last two contests. While some of that was unsustainably hot shooting from Phoenix and Atlanta, and LA certainly isn't as potent of an offense as those two teams, it's still a cause for concern.

The Sparks do have the personnel and system to take advantage of weak perimeter defense, which is exactly what's been plaguing the Sky. Look to LA's team total Over as another potential option here.

Angel Reese Over 3.5 assists (-106)

One big area of growth for Reese in her second season has been her passing, and it's a key new head coach Tyler Marsh has focused on in terms of how his offense utilizes her. Now, with point guard Courtney Vandersloot done for the year, the Sky have had to lean into that more.

In what should be a higher scoring affair, look for Reese to continue to rack up the dimes. The last time she faced a team that allows over 20 assists per 40 minutes, she came away with a triple-double.