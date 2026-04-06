UEFA Champions League knockout round action moves into the quarterfinal stage with the first legs taking place on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8. One of those quarterfinal matchups features Sporting CP from Portugal's Primeira Liga taking on Arsenal from the English Premier League. These sides last met in the 2022-23 UCL Round of 16 and Sporting CP advanced, defeating Arsenal 5-3 on penalties in the second leg after the aggregate score finished at 3-3 in regulation across the two legs.

Kickoff from Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon is set for 3 p.m. ET and soccer fans can stream the action live on Paramount+. Arsenal are -130 road favorites on the 90-minute money line in the latest Sporting vs. Arsenal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the hosts are +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 while the total is set at 2.5 (Over -110, Under -115). Before locking in your wagers for Sporting CP vs. Arsenal in Tuesday's UCL quarterfinal first leg, you should see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for the game.

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Sporting CP vs. Arsenal on Tuesday, April 7.

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal best bets

Arsenal money line (-130): 1u

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer (+200): 0.5u

Arsenal should be too strong for Sporting Lisbon when the teams clash in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday. The Gunners finished at the top of the Champions League table after winning all eight of their group stage games. They beat elite rivals like Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan, cementing their status as one of Europe's best teams. Arsenal have had a wobble in recent weeks, losing to Manchester City and Southampton in cup competitions, but they should return to winning ways on Tuesday. They thumped Sporting Lisbon 5-1 on the road last season, which highlighted the gulf in quality between these teams.

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Raya's return should boost Arsenal

Two weeks ago, pundits were debating whether Arsenal could complete an historic quadruple this season. The Gunners are nine points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League table and they were going strong in three other competitions. However, those dreams have gone up in smoke. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat to Man City in the EFL Cup final and they then lost 2-1 to Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday evening. They are now chasing just two trophies, but they still have a strong chance of winning silverware this season. The Gunners are priced at -1400 with some sportsbooks to win the Premier League, and they're still the outright favorites to win the Champions League too. Those defeats to Man City and Southampton had one common denominator: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal's backup goalkeeper plays in cup competitions and has endured a disastrous couple of weeks. He dropped the ball onto Nico O'Reilly's head in the EFL Cup final, gifting Man City a goal, and his distribution was poor throughout the game. He then delivered another error-strewn display against Southampton, making his defenders jittery throughout. Normal service should be resumed when first-choice goalkeeper David Raya returns to the starting XI against Sporting Lisbon. He's vastly superior to Arrizabalaga, having won the last two Premier League Golden Glove awards.

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A homecoming for Gyokeres

Viktor Gyökeres was powerless to stop Arsenal thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League last season. The Swedish striker scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting, but he didn't have much joy against Arsenal's formidable defense. Yet the Gunners were clearly impressed, as they signed him for an initial fee of £55 million ($73 million) last summer. He hasn't been quite as prolific for Arsenal but he's starting to find his feet in England. Gyökeres has scored 17 goals in 43 games for Arsenal this season, and he was on target in their defeat to Southampton on Saturday. He also fired in four goals in two matches for Sweden during the recent international break, which should boost his confidence. He'll now head back to his former club with a point to prove.

Gyökeres could be the man to put Sporting to the sword on Tuesday. They've regressed slightly since selling him and they currently trail Porto by five points at the top of the Portuguese league table. Sporting finished seventh in the Champions League group stage with five wins from eight games before beating Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt in the Round of 16. They lost 3-0 in Norway, but they won the second leg 3-0, and it went to extra time. Late goals from Maximiliano Araújo and Rafael Nel then clinched a famous 5-3 aggregate win. That should boost their confidence, but Arsenal still look superior to Sporting.

The Gunners were missing several key players against Southampton and manager Mikel Arteta should field a stronger starting XI on Tuesday. Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié and Noni Madueke could miss out, while Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino are definitely missing. Yet Jurriën Timber, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard could all return. Martin Ödegaard has also shaken off an injury, while Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Max Dowman and Gabriel Martinelli are all available in attack. Sporting are missing a few key players too. Fotis Ioannidis, Geovany Quenda and Nuno Santos are all injured, captain Morten Hjulmand is suspended and Luis Guilherme is doubtful. Luis Suarez and Trincão will be dangerous in attack but if Arsenal play anywhere near their best, they should get the better of Sporting.