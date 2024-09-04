Sports betting booms in NC, but SC faces legalization hurdles

The question remains whether South Carolina will join in the sports betting revolution after seeing the success of its neighbor to the north.

North Carolina lawmakers aren’t the only ones enthused about the much higher-than-expected tax revenues the state has taken in since online sports betting launched there in March.

“The legalization of sports betting will provide a significant boost to North Carolina’s economy and will allow our thriving sports industry to continue to grow,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper predicted at the time, just after making the first online legal bet in the state.

But Cooper’s projection of just over $5 million in tax revenue per month in the first year of sports betting has proven to be almost as far off the mark as his unsuccessful wager on the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup.

As it turns out, the actual monthly tax revenue figure has been more than three times Cooper’s projected amount over the first four months.

All lawmakers know that raising taxes is potentially fatal politically, while finding new sources of revenue such as sports betting – a voluntary tax, in effect, on some state residents – is very appealing.

Despite North Carolina’s runaway success, an expected fresh effort in a few months to bring legal sports betting to South Carolina, one of the 12 holdout states without legalized betting, could face some significant headwinds.

The political landscape of South Carolina gambling legalization

Just ask 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, who got the ball rolling with a tried and true approach to try to gain support for the new gambling.

“Sports betting is happening in South Carolina – it’s just under the table, unregulated, and overseen by bookies, and our state gets nothing,” Cunningham said, a sentiment he echoed on more than one occasion. “It’s time to legalize sports betting, bring it to the surface, and use the new tax revenue to cut taxes and invest in our teachers and roads.”

But Republican Henry McMaster won that election handily. He opposed legalized gambling in a state that has no casinos, no racetracks, and only a state lottery for residents to legally gamble their money. Just a few weeks ago, a spokesman for McMaster stated that his stance on the issue “remains unchanged.”

A bipartisan bill introduced a year ago would have allowed online betting on horse races, and supporters were encouraged that the state House of Representatives approved the bill, even though it never really gained traction in the state senate.

Another bill proposed approval of mobile sports betting on both college and professional sports, with most of the revenue going into the state’s General Fund. That bill failed in both chambers.

The eye-popping numbers from North Carolina’s sports betting launch – which are about to grow considerably, given the arrival of football season – will be cited by supporters as a reason to legalize to the south as well.

Another factor that will undoubtedly be cited is that that Myrtle Beach – a very popular destination for out-of-state tourists – is just down the road from North Myrtle Beach in North Carolina. Why let the latter state collect all the tax revenue from well-off visitors to the beach who like to wager on sports?

Big tax dollars return from gambling can be a double-edged sword

Still another question is whether residents of South Carolina – with a population among the most religious and conservative in the entire country – will view North Carolina’s tax windfall as more of a curse than a blessing.

Researchers at USC and UCLA looked into consumer credit records in states that now allow online gambling – as is now the case in a majority of U.S. states — and found that filings for bankruptcy rose 25% to 30% in the first four years following legalization. Collections actions on unpaid debts – another cause for concern – rose 8% in those states.