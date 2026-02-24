The Tuesday sports calendar is basketball-centric stateside with the NBA and college basketball taking the spotlight. Notable matchups in the NBA include Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Raptors vs. Thunder and Magic vs. Lakers. Duke vs. Notre Dame, Kentucky vs. South Carolina and Virginia vs. NC State are among the games to watch in college basketball. Other upcoming events include multiple Champions League matches in soccer and the PGA's Cognizant Classic on Thursday as the Florida Swing gets underway.

The team at SportsLine uses a proven computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as a team of more than 40 Vegas experts to find the best values on the odds board for every major sport. The model is currently on an 11-1 run on top-rated college basketball betting picks for over/unders and is 38-18 on top-rated NBA betting picks against the spread.

Sometimes the model and experts differ, but when they agree on picks, it can give users additional confidence that they are getting a strong value on a given bet. Here's a look at a pair of best bets for Tuesday that have consensus backing from the team at SportsLine:

Join SportsLine now to get picks from 10,000 computer simulations and more than 40 Vegas experts, plus access to a premium Discord channel. Qualifying SportsLine members also receive free access to Paramount+ Premium, which now includes every UFC fight!

Saint Louis vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. ET

Pick: Saint Louis -4.5

SportsLine's model projects an 83-73 win for Saint Louis as the Billikens cover in well over 60% of simulations. Expert Micah Roberts, who is on a 38-18 roll on college basketball picks (+1869), agrees, saying:

"Saint Louis is 25-2 on the year, which brings a big target on its back. The Billikens lost their last road game at Rhode Island 81-76 as a 9.5-point favorite. They were losing at home in their last game to VCU, but had a furious comeback in the second half to win. Dayton has won and covered its last three games, but it was on January 30th that they lost 102-71 to Saint Louis. Dayton played well that day, but had 15 turnovers, and Saint Louis shot 62% from the field. Saint Louis has the No. 1 defense in the nation, holding opponents to 36.3% shooting. The Billikens are 7-1 on the road, and I think they win this one by double-digits."

New users can bet on Saint Louis (-4.5) with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Warriors vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick: De'Anthony Melton Under 16.5 total points

SportsLine's model is projecting 16 points as Melton has failed to hit hit points total in four of the past six road games. NBA props expert Alex 'PropStarz' Selenick, who returned more than 75 units on his NBA picks over the past two full seasons, agrees with this prop, saying:

"Melton has eclipsed this number in three consecutive games, but I believe this is a significantly inflated line considering his playing time, role and usage. Melton hovers between 22-25 minutes and while he's never been afraid to shoot, this is projected to be a paced down environment. I would also argue that Melton looks like a regression candidate as well."

Selesnick played that line at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM and receive a first bet match of up to $250 in bonus bets.

How to get bets bets for NBA, college basketball and more at SportsLine

Now that you've seen some of SportsLine's consensus picks for Tuesday, join to get picks for every game from a proven computer model and a team of more than 40 Vegas experts. Reminder that qualifying SportsLine members also receive free access to Paramount+ Premium, which now includes every UFC fight!.