It's never too early to get the jump on any sporting event, and now is the perfect time to make a futures bet. Whether it's the French Open, the Major League Baseball World Series or Super Bowl, there are favorites and underdogs alike to jump on if the price is right. For example, the Los Angeles Dodgers are +210 favorites to repeat as World Series champions, while the Seattle Seahawks are at +750 to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Before you make any futures bets, you need to see what SportsLine advanced statistical expert Michael McClure has to say. He has had success in a wide range of sports, including NBA betting and Major League Baseball betting. McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. Mike has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player. He appears regularly on "The Early Edge," SportsLine's popular daily podcast.

Join SportsLine now to get picks from 10,000 computer simulations and more than 40 Vegas experts, plus access to a premium Discord channel. Qualifying SportsLine members also receive free access to Paramount+ Premium, which now includes every UFC fight!

New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Now, McClure has focused his attention on the 2026-2027 season and locked in his best futures bets, including one MLB team at over +200 to win their division. You can only see them here.

2026-27 Futures Outlook

American League Central Division Pick: Kansas City Royals +210

McClure doesn't see either the Detroit Tigers or Minnesota Twins being able to pull away from the Royals to win the division. Although Kansas City has not won the division in over a decade, they have worked themselves into position to change that in 2026.

"I like the Kansas City Royals to win the AL Central at +210," McClure said. "I think they are much closer to the Tigers than the market is pricing. This division does not have a true powerhouse, and Kansas City has built a roster that fits its home park extremely well. I love what they have done with the new dimensions at Kauffman Stadium. It plays into their athleticism, gap power and pitching profile, and that matters over a 162-game season. Cleveland and Minnesota do not have the same overall ceiling in my projections, and the White Sox are clearly in a different tier. At +210, my model shows value in a race that is tighter than the odds suggest."

New users can bet on Kansas City (+210) with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Check out what McClure has to say about his futures bets for NBA, college basketball and more at SportsLine.

Now that you've seen some of McClure's futures outlook, join to get picks for every game from a proven computer model and a team of more than 40 Vegas experts. Reminder that qualifying SportsLine members also receive free access to Paramount+ Premium, which now includes every UFC fight!.