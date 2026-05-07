The Missouri sports betting market outpaced comparable states with a strong hold in March with wagering in Missouri surpassing expectations and DraftKings and FanDuel dominating the landscape. Missouri sportsbooks reported $329 million in handle in March, with $36 million in revenue generating a 10.9% hold (the house's take).

DraftKings and FanDuel claimed nearly 70% of the market, with DK capturing 36% of the total Missouri sports betting handle and FD taking in 33%. Bet365 and Fanatics took in 8% of handle, while BetMGM (7%) and Caesars (4%) also are among Missouri's top sportsbooks and betting apps.

DraftKings narrowly led FanDuel in handle and winnings, with the former winning $13.3 million on a $119 million handle and the latter winning $13.2 million on $107 million. FanDuel's hold was 12.3%, while DraftKings' was 11.2% for March.

Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1, 2025 and according to The Missouri Times, the state has collected an estimated $4 million in tax revenue from sports wagering. That means the state's wagering revenue will be well above the $4.8 million that was initially projected for all of 2026. The outlet also reported that Missouri has received more than $7.5 million in licensing fees from sportsbook operators since the market launched.

The rapid success and interest in Missouri sports wagering has allowed the sportsbooks to scale back a bit on promotions. The sportsbooks spent $12 million of the $36 million in revenue on promotions and free play. That is a 3% decline in promotional spending from February, when 36% of revenue went to promotions.

The state is hoping for a further decrease in promotional spending, which is tax deductible under the amendment that legalized sports betting. So even though the sportsbooks saw $543 million wagered in December, the state earned just over $521,000 in tax revenue, according to NPR Kansas City.

"We knew that that language was going to be a challenge for revenue," Jan Zimmerman, chair of the Missouri Gaming Commission, told the outlet. "But it wasn't unexpected."

As the foundation has gotten stronger in the Missouri sports betting market, the state's tax revenue has increased. The state saw $2.18 million in taxes from sportsbooks in March as promotional spending was reduced, according to sports research and data outlet Research Ground.

The Dec. 1 launch of legal sports betting in Missouri allowed the state's sports fans to wager on five weeks of the NFL regular season, plus three weeks of NFL Playoffs as well as the Super Bowl.

Sports betting was live in Missouri for more than half of the NHL's St. Louis Blues season, and the state's beloved St. Louis Cardinals will be the popular sports betting option through the summer.

Missouri also is among the states that allow wagering on college sports, so the March sports betting numbers likely received a boost from the NCAA basketball tournament. Missouri and St. Louis both played in the 2026 tournament, with Mizzou losing to Miami (Fla.) in the first round and SLU falling to eventual national champion Michigan in the second.