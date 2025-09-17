Sportsbook promo codes, apps, MLB, NFL boosts today: Best betting promos for DraftKings, BetMGM on Sept. 17
Find the best college football, MLB and NFL betting promos and profit boosts at online sportsbooks like FanDuel, Fanatics Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook
Online sportsbooks have a variety of different offerings, but keeping an eye on the top sportsbook promo codes and boosts offered daily can help make sure you're getting the most out of your sports betting experience. There are 15 games on today's MLB, as well as UEFA Champions League soccer and the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Wednesday's schedule features star-studded showdowns like Padres vs. Mets, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Mercury vs. Liberty. On Thursday, Week 3 of the NFL kicks off when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins. Use these promo codes and promotional offers from top sports betting apps to boost your bankroll and enhance your payouts now.
DraftKings odds boosts for today
DraftKings customers have access to multiple profit boosts for NFL, MLB, UCL and college football betting this week. Also, be sure to check out our DraftKings best bets for today and DraftKings betting previews.
- Barstool Unlimited Live MLB HR Boost
- Soccer Drawbreaker (get your Champions League bet back as bonus bet if match ends in a draw)
- WNBA SGP(x) Profit Boost
- Big Game WNBA SGPx profit boost
- Soccer SGPx bonus boost
- Rangers vs. Astros 25% SGP Boost
- New users can claim the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
FanDuel odds boosts for today
FanDuel is offering several odds boosts for betting the rest of this week. Use these boosts on some of our FanDuel best bets for today and FanDuel promo code betting previews.
- 30% soccer profit boost for matches taking place from Sept. 16-18
- Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
- Choose from a 50% Bussin' With the Boys profit boost for Nebraska vs. Michigan
- The FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins
BetMGM odds boosts for today
BetMGM is offering the following odds boosts for online sports betting and you can also use some of those promotions on our BetMGM best bets today and BetMGM betting previews.
- Pro football no sweat token
- Parlay profit boost token for MLB (in addition to the any sport token)
- SGP boost for WNBA action
- The BetMGM bonus code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses
Caesars Sportsbook promos for today
Customers at Caesars have access to the following promotion for sports betting:
- $400,000 Fastball Fortune (win a share of the money if a no-hitter is thrown by making a qualifying parlay)
- $50,000 50 Burger (win a share of the money with a qualifying NFL SGP if your team scores 50)
- The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 20 bets:
Fanatics Sportsbook odds boosts for today
Customers at Fanatics can access the following promo for football season:
- 20% profit boost for soccer parlay or SGP
- 15% profit boost for MLB parlay or SGP
- 15% profit boost for WNBA betting
- 20% profit boost for parlay/SGP in any sport
- $5 No Sweat Bet in FanCash for Friday college football
- 50% SGP profit boost for Thursday Night Football
- $5 No Sweat Bet for Thursday Night Football
- New users can get $100 in FanCash plus a $100 No Sweat Bet in FanCash on every Game Day until October with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:
