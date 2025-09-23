kyler-murray-cardinals-seahawks-cbs-imagn.jpg
Imagn Images

By keeping an eye on some of the top sportsbook promo codes, you can claim deposit matches, bonus bets and profit boosts to help build your bankroll in advance of the Week 4 NFL schedule. Between now and Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, there is also MLB, WNBA, soccer and the Ryder Cup to wager on, and then a full weekend of college football and NFL. Use these promo codes and promotional offers from top sports betting apps to boost your bankroll and enhance your payouts now.

DraftKings promo code, odds boosts today 

DraftKings customers have access to multiple profit boosts for MLB and WNBA betting on Tuesday as well as lookahead boosts in the NFL and NHL. Also, be sure to check out our DraftKings betting preview.

FanDuel promo code, odds boosts today

FanDuel is offering several odds boosts and promos for Tuesday. Use these boosts on some of our FanDuel best bets for today and FanDuel promo code betting previews.

BetMGM bonus code, odds boosts today

BetMGM is offering the following odds boosts for online sports betting, and you can also use some of those promotions on our BetMGM best bets today.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code, odds boosts today

Customers at Caesars have access to the following promotion for sports betting:

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, odds boosts today

Customers at Fanatics can access the following promo for football season:

Looking for college football, MLB and NFL picks?

You've seen the top sportsbook promotions for today. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 NFL gameCFB game and MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times. 

Also at SportsLine:

SportsLine's R.J. White, who is 31-22 in his last 53 NFL picks, has locked in his best bets for the Week 4 NFL schedule.