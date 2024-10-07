Best sportsbook promos for Monday Night Football in Week 5

You can elevate your Monday Night Football experience with the best sportsbook promos that can be claimed prior to kickoff

The Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football features the defending champion and unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs hosting the 2-2 New Orleans Saints.

Kansas City may not look dominant through roughly the first quarter of the 2024 regular season, but they continue to secure victories, most recently scoring 17 unanswered to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

New Orleans, meanwhile, looked like world-beaters to open the season, posting 91 points in their first two contests. Since then, they have dropped two straight by a combined five points. Week 5 will serve as the Saints’ second consecutive primetime game.

Below, you can view the latest betting odds for the Saints-Chiefs game via the top online sportsbooks:

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL BetMGM NO +5.5 (-110) / KC -5.5 (+110) NO +200 / KC -250 O 43 (-110) / U 43 (-110) FanDuel NO +5.5 (-110) / KC -5.5 (+110) NO +190 / KC -230 O 43.5 (-104) / U 43.5 (-118) Caesars NO +5.5 (-110) / KC -5.5 (+110) NO +205 / KC -250 O 43 (-110) / U 43 (-110) Fanatics NO +5.5 (-110) / KC -5.5 (+110) NO +200 / KC -250 O 43 (-110) / U 43 (-110) DraftKings NO +5.5 (-112) / KC -5.5 (-108) NO +200 / KC -245 O 43 (-112) / U 43 (-108)

We have compiled the best sportsbook promos that are available to claim ahead of the Monday Night Football Week 5 matchup. Take a look:

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet FanDuel Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics 10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000 DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

BetMGM promo code for Monday Night Football

At BetMGM, new customers can sign up using promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’ to claim a high-value offer.

Simply register, deposit $10 or more and place your initial cash wager on any market at any betting odds. If this qualifying bet loses, BetMGM will pay your stake back in full up to $1,500 as a bonus bet.

If your first real-money wager is $49.99 or less and it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in the form of one bonus bet token. If your first real-money wager is $50.00 or greater and it loses, you will receive five bonus bet tokens back in equal denominations of 20% of your wager’s total amount (up to $1,500).

All bonus bets from this BetMGM promo expire seven days after issuance, and they are non-withdrawable.

FanDuel promo code for Monday Night Football

FanDuel Sportsbook is welcoming its new bettors with a “Bet and Get” offer – no promo code required.

To claim, you can sign up for a new account, fund your newly-created account with $5 or more and bet at least $5 on any market of your choice. If this wager settles as a win, you will immediately receive $300 in bonus bets. If this bet loses, you will not earn bonus bets.

Now, these bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. Meaning, you can add your desired amount to your betslip prior to placement. Know that all bonus bets from this FanDuel promo expire after seven days, and they cannot be withdrawn.

Caesars promo code for Monday Night Football

If you do not already have a Caesars Sportsbook account, then you can register using promo code ‘CBS1000’ to take advantage of this new-user offer.

To make yourself eligible, sign up using our code and deposit at least $10 into your account before placing your first bet. If this initial wager comes up short, don’t worry, Caesars will refund your stake up to $1,000 as a single use bonus bet.

Your refunded wager, if received, will be a single use bonus bet token regardless of your losing bet’s amount. Moreover, you will have 14 calendar days to use your bonus bet token before it expires. You cannot withdraw your bonus bet token from this Caesars promo.

Fanatics promo code for Monday Night Football

The welcome offer that’s available at Fanatics Sportsbook is structured a bit differently than promos from other leading sportsbooks.

At Fanatics, you can receive a bet match up to $100 each day for your first 10 days following registration. Your very first bet of each day throughout the promotional period (your first 10 days) will qualify. The outcome of this wager has no impact on whether or not you get it matched.

For example, if your first bet of the day is $50, you will receive a $50 bonus bet from this Fanatics promo. To get the maximum $1,000 from this offer, your first bet of each day will need to be $100. Notably, all bonus bets from this Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer expire seven days after receipt.

DraftKings promo code for Monday Night Football

New customers can sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet as little as $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

This offer operates under the “Bet and Get” structure, as your qualifying wager’s outcome has no impact on whether you receive your bonus bets or not. You will get $200 in bonus bets credited to your account immediately after your first bet’s placement.