Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 4 props, trends: Bettors expecting big games from Dylan Harper, OG Anunoby

It should be another crazy atmosphere at Madison Square Garden tonight when the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals with an 8:30 tip. If you have a cool $4,500 lying around, you can probably still get in the door at the world's most famous arena as ticket prices have dropped a fair amount overall following New York's upset loss in Game 3. Demand isn't quite as high tonight because New York can't clinch its first championship in 53 years. While there will still be many celebrities and politicians on hand, President Trump will not attend after being there for Game 3.

Let's take a look at the most-wagered player props for the matchup (in descending order), courtesy of BetMGM. What's interesting is that neither superstar Jalen Brunson nor Victor Wembanyama is among the top five on the list. Wemby is taking the most action at the book to score the game's first field goal at +350, and Brunson is getting the second-most at +550.

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Dylan Harper Over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

The Spurs were going to be good for the foreseeable future because of Wembanyama regardless, but they might be dynastic because of the giant leaps the 20-year-old Harper has made in the playoffs. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has totaled 279 points in the postseason, most by a Spurs rookie in a single playoffs and fifth-most by a player under the age of 21 along with Magic Johnson in 1980, Tony Parker in 2003, Jayson Tatum in 2018 and Tyler Herro in 2020. Not too bad considering Harper still comes off the bench, but he is playing starters' minutes at this point. Harper was only 1-for-8 from deep in Game 3, so that might be a focus tonight. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts him for a PRA of 22.3.

OG Anunoby Over 16.5 points (-105)

Anunoby Under 24.5 points + rebounds + assists (-120)

Anunoby's rise in this postseason has been the biggest reason the Knicks had won a team-record 13 straight playoff games until the Game 3 loss. That certainly wasn't on Anunoby, as while playing his usual terrific defense, including plenty of times guarding the much bigger Wembanyama, he finished with 28 points (most since Round 1) on 9-for-13 shooting, along with five rebounds and two blocks. He was New York's best player overall, as he has been often in the playoffs. Anunoby has not been afraid to go right at Wembanyama in the paint. The model forecasts Anunoby for 16.7 points and PRA of 23.8.

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Stephon Castle Over 11.5 rebounds + assists (-105)

The third member of the Spurs' scary-young Big 3, Castle has scored 399 total points in these playoffs, third-most by a player under age 22 in a single post season behind Kobe Bryant in 2000 and LeBron James in 2006. Pretty good company. And the 21-year-old Castle is the youngest with at least 300 points and 100 assists in a single postseason. Castle had a series-high 23 points in Game 3 to along with five rebounds and five assists to become the third-youngest player with a 20/5/5 game in the Finals after Magic and Parker. Castle's 10 career playoff games with at least 15/5/5 before turning 22 is behind only Magic. Rather curious this prop is so popular without points included. The model has Castle at 12.2 rebounds + assists.

Landry Shamet Under 1.5 Rebounds (-130)

It's not too often that a reserve -- and I don't really count the Spurs' Harper as one -- is among the most-wagered players in an NBA Finals game, but that's the case with Shamet, the Knicks' backup guard. Shamet was a major factor in the two wins in San Antonio but flopped at MSG in Game 3 with only three points. He did have a series-high four rebounds after totaling three in the first two games. New York doesn't insert him in the game to rebound but to shoot 3-pointers and help anchor the second unit. If Shamet isn't shooting well, his minutes drop. He got at least 30 in the first two games of the Finals but was limited to 23 on Monday because he was struggling (1-for-8 from the field) and in foul trouble. The model has Shamet at 1.7 boards tonight.

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