After shocking the NBA world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks had the luck of the draw bounce their way as they won the NBA Draft Lottery, securing the No. 1 overall pick and the right to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. Flagg will make his NBA debut on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the San Antonio Spurs and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who is back healthy after a blood clot scare last season.

Here's a look at top NBA player props for Flagg and Wembanyama with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast of Spurs vs. Mavericks, as well as more NBA player props, visit SportsLine.

Points props

Victor Wembanyama 24.5 (Over -119, Under -107)

Cooper Flagg: 15.5 (Over -125, Under -102)

Top pick: Cooper Flagg Under 15.5 points (3.5 stars)

This will be the NBA debut of Flagg, so it's unclear both how he will fare against top-level competition and how much Dallas will play him. The model is leaning Under for his points prop, though, with a projection of 13.1 points. He averaged 19.2 points per game last year at Duke.

Assists props

Victor Wembanyama: 4.5 (Over +122, Under -159)

Cooper Flagg: 4.5 (Over -118, Under -154)

Top pick: Cooper Flagg Under 4.5 assists (4 stars)

Flagg averaged 4.2 assists per game at Duke last year, and the model has the rookie going Under 4.5 assists here with a projection of just 2.3 assists against the Spurs. The Mavs' main facilitator will likely be D'Angelo Russell, who averaged 5.1 assists per game in 2024-25.

Rebounds props

Victor Wembanyama: 10.5 (Over -134, Under +103)

Cooper Flagg: 5.5 (Over -141, Under +109)

Top pick: Victor Wembanyama Under 10.5 rebounds (3.5 stars)

When you're 7-foot-4, it stands to reason you'd pull down a ton of rebounds, hence Wembanyama's line of 10.5. The model still expects a big day from Wembanyama in the rebounds department, but it's leaning Under with a projection of 10.2. Wembanyama averaged 11.0 rebounds per game last year before his season ended prematurely.