The St. Bonaventure Bonnies look to win their fifth game in a row when they take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational on Monday. St. Bonaventure is coming off a 78-69 win over Buffalo on Thursday, while Appalachian State defeated North Texas 81-75 on Friday. The Bonnies (4-1), who placed 13th in the Atlantic 10 at 4-14 and were 17-17 overall in 2025-26, are 4-3 at neutral sites since the start of last year. The Mountaineers (4-1), who tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference at 11-7 and were 19-13 overall last season, are 2-2 at neutral sites since last November. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla., is at 11 a.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Bonnies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under is 133.5. Before making any St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State picks, check out the St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State:

St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State spread: St. Bonaventure -4.5 St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State over/under: 133.5 points St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State money line: St. Bonaventure -184, Appalachian State +170 St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State picks: See picks at SportsLine St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State predictions

After evaluating St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (133.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over hit in the last Mountaineers game. The Bonnies have the fourth-best offense in the Atlantic 10, averaging 81.2 points per game. Appalachian State, meanwhile, is averaging 74.2 poiints, 10th best in the Atlantic 10.

The model projects three St. Bonaventure players to reach double-figure scoring, with Zach Philipkoski projected to score 13.4 points on average. It says two Appalachian State players will score at least 10 points, led by Ben Kopetzki, who is projected to score nearly 13 points.

The model projects 140 combined points as the Over hits 64% of the time. See the St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



