The St. Bonaventure Bonnies look to stay hot as they take on the Belmont Bruins in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational on Wednesday. St. Bonaventure is coming off a 72-70 win over Wright State on Tuesday, while Belmont dropped an 87-64 decision to Akron. The Bonnies (6-1), who placed 13th in the Atlantic 10 at 4-14 and were 17-17 overall in 2025-26, have won six in a row. The Bruins (5-2), who won the Missouri Valley Conference at 16-4 and were 26-6 overall last year, are 3-2 at neutral sites since the start of last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla., is at 10 a.m. ET. The Bonnies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont odds, while the over/under is 137.5. Before making any St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont picks, check out the St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Belmont vs. St. Bonaventure:

St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont spread: St. Bonaventure -4.5 St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont over/under: 137.5 points St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont money line: St. Bonaventure -205, Belmont +170 St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont picks: See picks at SportsLine St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont predictions

After evaluating St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (137.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in five of the last eight Belmont games. The Bonnies have the sixth-best scoring offense in the Atlantic 10, averaging 78.4 points per game. The Bruins, meanwhile, are averaging 73.1 points and rank eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The model projects three St. Bonaventure players to reach double-figure scoring, with Benjamin Bill to lead the way with 14 points. Two Belmont players are projected to score 10 or more points, with Jack Smiley projected to score 17.2 points on average.

The model projects 151 combined points as the Over hits 83% of the time. See the St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the St. Bonaventure vs. Belmont spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



