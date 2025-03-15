Rick Pitino's top-seeded St. John's Red Storm (29-4) take on the No. 2 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-9) in the 2025 Big East Tournament championship game on Saturday. In the semifinals on Friday, the Red Storm powered past Marquette 79-63. This is their first Big East Championship game since 2000. Creighton, meanwhile, has secured four straight wins. The Bluejays knocked out UConn 71-62 in the semifinals last night. These teams matched up twice in the regular season, and the Red Storm won each game.

St. John's vs. Creighton spread: Red Storm -6.5

St. John's vs. Creighton over/under: 140.5 points

St. John's vs. Creighton money line: Red Storm -291, Bluejays +234

Why St. John's can cover

Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. is an agile shot creator in the backcourt who uses his speed to get past defenders. He leads the team in points (18.2) with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The Florida native has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. In the quarterfinal win over Butler, Luis Jr. finished with 20 points and seven boards.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor is a physical playmaker in the frontcourt as a rebounder and defender. He ranks first on the team in rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.4), with 13.8 points per game. Ejiofor also shoots 57% from the floor. In the victory over Marquette, he racked up a season-high 33 points, nine boards and three dimes.

Why Creighton can cover

Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the main offensive forces. Kalkbrenner has a soft touch around the rim and can score in the low post with ease. He led the team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (9). In addition, he was fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage (66.3%). In the quarterfinal victory over DePaul, Kalkbrenner notched 32 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Senior guard Jamiya Neal provides this team with an athletic downhill scorer. Neal logs 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. In the Feb. 16 game against St. John's, Neal racked up 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He scored 15-plus points in eight games this season.

