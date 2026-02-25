The St. John's Red Storm sit atop the Big East standings, but the Connecticut Huskies are out for revenge Wednesday night when the teams meet in Hartford. UConn (25-3) is ranked sixth in the nation, while the Red Storm (22-5) are No. 15, but St. John's eased to an 81-72 victory when the teams met at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 6. Now the Huskies have the home-court advantage, and they're trying to regroup after losing twice in their past five games following an 18-game win streak. The Red Storm have won 13 in a row.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn. The latest St. John's vs. Connecticut odds list the Huskies as 5.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under for total points is 147.5. UConn is the -226 favorite on the money line, with the Red Storm priced at +185.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. Here, we look at the model's best bets for St. John's vs. UConn on Wednesday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. John's vs. UConn model picks for Feb. 25

Connecticut -5.5

The Huskies are covering this spread 68% of the time. They are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points and while they are 10-18 against the spread this season, they are 5-5 ATS when the spread is in the single digits. The SportsLine Projection Model has a "B" grade on UConn to cover.

Connecticut money line

UConn is winning outright in 79% of the SportsLine model simulations, with the model projecting an 11-point victory. The Huskies are the second-best defensive team in the Big East, allowing 66 points per game. The Red Storm score slightly more points, ranking second in the conference at 83.9 per game while UConn is fourth at 79.2. But the Huskies are home, and the Johnnies had 19 more free throw attempts than the Huskies in the victory three weeks ago.

Over 146.5

The total has gone Over in eight of Connecticut's last nine games, and 10 of the past 14 between the teams have gone Over as well. The SportsLine model has the score coming in just under 150, and Over 147.5 on the consensus line is hitting 57.3% of the time. These teams combine for 163 points per game and the meeting between them in New York came in at 153, an 81-72 Red Storm victory.