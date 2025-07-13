St. Louis City SC (3-6-12) and the Portland Timbers (9-6-5) link up for an MLS showdown on Sunday evening. The Timbers took down the New England Revolution 2-1 last Saturday. As for St. Louis, they have dropped three consecutive games. On July 5, Real Salt Lake defeated St. Louis 3-2.

Kickoff from Energizer Park in St. Louis is set for 7 p.m. ET. St. Louis is a +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line in the latest St. Louis vs. Portland odds, while the Timbers are +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any St. Louis vs. Portland picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could be way up.

Here are Sutton's best bets for St. Louis City SC vs. Portland Timbers on Sunday:

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals: Yes (-140)

Joao Klauss anytime goalscorer (+150)

Portland has tallied a goal in four of its five games, scoring at least two goals in three of those outings. Meanwhile, St. Louis has scored two or more goals in three of its past four matchups. "St. Louis has conceded 34 goals this season, while Portland has scored 30 goals," Sutton pointed out. " BTTS & Over 2.5 goals has hit in five of St. Louis' last six games, while four of Portland's past five fixtures have featured Over 2.5 goals."

"I'm also backing Joao Klauss to find the back of the net on home soil," Sutton stated. " He's scored seven goals this season, including five times over his past four games. He's also scored in three consecutive league games at home, a trend I'm willing to back on Sunday."

