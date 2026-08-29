Hawaii and Stanford help get the college football season underway in Week 0 when the Rainbow Warriors travel to Stanford Stadium for Saturday night's mathup. Hawaii went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West in 2025, capping the season with a Hawaii Bowl win over California. Stanford, meanwhile, finished 4-8 and 3-5 in the ACC. The Rainbow Warriors won last year's Week 0 meeting 23-20 on a walk-off field goal. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. The Cardinal are 4-point favorites in the latest Hawaii vs. Stanford odds, while the over/under is 48.5, down two points from the opening line. Before making any Hawaii vs. Stanford picks, check out the Hawaii vs. Stanford predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawaii vs. Stanford. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Hawaii vs. Stanford.

Hawaii vs. Stanford spread Stanford -4 Hawaii vs. Stanford over/under 48.5 points Hawaii vs. Stanford money line Stanford -188, Hawaii +156 Hawaii vs. Stanford picks See picks at SportsLine Hawaii vs. Stanford streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Hawaii vs. Stanford predictions

After simulating Hawaii vs. Stanford 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (48.5 points) on the total. This is a Week 0 season opener with both programs coming in fresh, and the model projects a lower-scoring affair despite the relatively high total.

Stanford's defense is projected to keep Hawaii's offense in check, while the Cardinal offense faces a Hawaii defense that held its own in Mountain West competition last season. The model is projecting 42 combined points, as the Under hits in 54% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Hawaii vs. Stanford picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.