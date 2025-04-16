Connor McDavid became the first player in 21 years and sixth in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as a member of the losing team of the Stanley Cup Final after his Edmonton Oilers were defeated by the Florida Panthers in seven games last June. McDavid will begin his quest to become just the fourth player to earn the award in back-to-back postseasons -- and also lift Lord Stanley's trophy for the first time -- when the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway this weekend.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner's task will be a difficult one, considering Edmonton has been riddled with injuries in the latter stages of the regular season. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) will miss at least the Oilers' first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, while Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle) and defenseman Jake Walman (lower body) also have been sidelined, although most are likely to be in the lineup for the series opener.

McDavid himself recently missed time with an undisclosed injury but is ready to help Edmonton get past Los Angeles in the first round for the fourth consecutive year. The 28-year-old center recorded one goal and 11 assists in the Oilers' five-game triumph over the Kings last postseason and went on to lead all players with 42 points in 25 playoff contests.

Since the Conn Smythe Trophy was first given out in 1965, centers have won the award 20 times, while goaltenders have taken the trophy on 17 occasions. In addition to McDavid, four players participating in this year's playoffs have earned the Conn Smythe: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (2022), goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (2021) and blue-liner Victor Hedman (2020) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2018).

The favorites to win the Conn Smythe entering this postseason are Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets and McDavid. Odds for both MacKinnon and Hellebuyck are around +1400, while McDavid fetches odds of around +1600.

Here are some players to consider for the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy and one to avoid.

Best bet



Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (+2800, DraftKings)

Kucherov captured his second straight and third overall Art Ross Trophy this season and is no stranger to collecting points in the postseason. The 31-year-old Russian right wing led the NHL in playoff scoring in 2020 with 34 points, repeated the feat the following postseason with 32 and finished fourth in 2022 with 27. If the Lightning are able to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth time in six years and Kucherov has another high-scoring performance, he finally could skate away with the playoff MVP award.

Best longshot

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights (+6000, DraftKings)

Hill entered Vegas' regular-season finale among the league leaders in goals-against average and set a career high in victories in his first full season as the team's No. 1 goaltender. The 28-year-old also has proven he won't wilt under the pressure of the playoffs. Due to an injury to starter Laurent Brossoit in the second round of the 2023 postseason, Hill stepped in and helped guide the Golden Knights to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history, posting a 2.17 GAA, .932 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. He finished third in Conn Smythe voting after that performance and should be in the mix again if Vegas wins it all.

Player to avoid

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (+1500, DraftKings)

Factoring in the overall health of the Oilers, it's difficult to believe they will reach the Stanley Cup Final a second straight season. It's also tough to be confident in goaltender Stuart Skinner, who had a 2.45 GAA and .901 SP during Edmonton's run last postseason. The 2023 Calder Trophy finalist wasn't exactly impressive in the crease in the regular season as he entered the team's final game with a 2.87 GAA and .894 SP. McDavid may help the Oilers knock off Los Angeles in the first round again, but it's unlikely they'll be able to go much farther.