The Dallas Stars will host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoff Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. The series is tied at 1-1, with Dallas stealing Game 1 on the road before Winnipeg evened the series with a 4-0 victory in Game 2. The puck drops in Game 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the Stars are 31-14 on the season.

Dallas is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Jets odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while Winnipeg is a +126 underdog (risk $100 to win $126). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Stars are also -1.5 (+177) on the puck line. Before making any Jets vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Jets vs. Stars on Saturday:

Jets +126 on the money line

Winnipeg should be extremely confident as the slight road underdog in this spot. The Jets dominated Game 2 and they now have a 4-2 edge in the head-to-head series this season. They've been extremely profitable for bettors when elite goalie Connor Hellebuyck is between the pipes, going 52-19 overall and returning nearly 15 units of profit on the money line in those games. The SportsLine model projects the Jets will win outright 45% of the time, creating value on them as the underdogs.

Over 5.5 goals (-110)

After Game 1 and 2 both hit the Under, the model is projecting more than six goals in Game 3. These teams entered the series trending to the Over. Five straight Winnipeg games had gone Over, while the Stars had gone Over in three straight. The model is projecting 6.1 combined goals, as the total clears in well over 50% of simulations.

Jason Robertson Over 1.5 shots on goal anytime goal-scorer (-175)

Robertson has outperformed his total shots on goal market in five of his last seven games when competing against teams with a top third defense, boasting an average of 2.6 total shots on goal per game during that span. Even though Dallas didn't have much going offensively in Game 2, he still got two shots on goal in that one. The model is projecting 2.6 for this game, making this a 4.5-star prop pick.

