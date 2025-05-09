The Winnipeg Jets will host the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs second round on Friday. Dallas won Game 1 of this series, 3-2, behind a hat trick from winger Mikko Rantanen. Puck drop at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg is at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Stars won three of four games between these teams during the regular season.

Winnipeg is a -124 favorite on the money line (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Jets odds, while Dallas is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Jets are also -1.5 (+206) on the puck line. Before making any Jets vs. Stars picks, you'll want to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Stars vs. Jets on Friday:

Jets (-124) on the money line



The Stars stunned the Jets at home in Game 1, but SportsLine's model is projecting the series to head to Dallas tied 1-1. The model knows Winnipeg has arguably the best goalie in the business in likely Vezina Trophy-winner Connor Hellebuyck, and the Jets are 30-7-4 at home this season. The model is projecting Winnipeg to win in 56% of computer simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Dallas vs. Winnipeg on Friday.

Mikko Rantanen over 2.5 shots on goal (-140)

Rantanen stole the show in Game 1, scoring a natural hat trick in the second period. The 28-year-old winger is now one of the top contenders to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy, and has a team-high eight goals and 15 points. Rantanen has tallied 29 shots in eight postseason games thus far. The model is projecting Rantanen to finish with 3.6 shots on goal on Friday. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop bet priced at -140.

Jason Robertson over 1.5 shots on goal (-160)

Robertson made his postseason debut in Game 1, and his presence adds another high-end weapon for Dallas in the offensive zone. The 25-year-old is a budding superstar in the NHL, and should be more comfortable on Friday now that he has one game under his belt. The model is projecting Robertson to finish with 2.5 shots on goal in Game 2. This prop bet is priced at -160 at FanDuel Sportsbook.