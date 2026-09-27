Joe Burrow and the 2-0 Cincinnati Bengals take their high-powered offense into a Week 3 road test against Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Cincinnati has wins over Tampa Bay and Houston and ranks 16th in both total offense and total defense. Pittsburgh is 1-1; the defense has held up, but a Rodgers-led offense has managed just 23 points. T.J. Watt remains a problem, but Cincinnati's upgraded interior with Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen has already disrupted opposing lines. These teams split last year's season series, with each team winning at home. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on CBS and Paramount+. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is questionable for Pittsburgh. The latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds have Cincinnati as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Bengals vs. Steelers picks or 2026 NFL Week 3 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bengals vs. Steelers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Steelers spread Cincinnati -3.5 Bengals vs. Steelers over/under 42.5 points Bengals vs. Steelers money line Cincinnati -183, Pittsburgh +152 Bengals vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Steelers streaming Paramount+

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Top Bengals vs. Steelers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Steelers vs. Bengals, the model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. Judging from last year's games, this number certainly seems low. Those games totaled 64 and 46 points.

Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can still stack scores, even against the Steelers' strong front. Pittsburgh's three-point outing at New England is the outlier; the Steelers scored 20 at home in Week 1 and have a strong incentive to open the offense after that shutdown. The Under has hit in both Steelers games so far (23 and 33 total points). It's 1-1 in Bengals games.

The projection model sims average out to Burrow throwing for 249 yards and 1.7 TDs, with Ja'Marr Chase catching 6.7 passes for 82 yards. For the Steelers, Rodgers goes for 187 yards and 1.2 TDs, while Jaylen Warren rushes 11 times for 51 yards. The model projects 43 combined points, with the Over hitting in 51% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bengals vs. Steelers picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bengals vs. Steelers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Steelers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.