First place in the AFC North will be on the line when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on 'Sunday Night Football.' Pittsburgh is coming off its bye following a 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 1, while Cincinnati defeated Atlanta 34-17 this past Sunday. The Steelers (6-2), who have won four in a row, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Bengals (6-2), who have also won four straight, are 2-1 at home in 2026. Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 30-27 on Sept. 27. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh has won three of the last four road matchups in this rivalry. The latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds have Cincinnati as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Bengals picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Steelers vs. Bengals. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Bengals spread Bengals -3.5 Steelers vs. Bengals over/under 48.5 points Steelers vs. Bengals money line Bengals -178, Steelers +155 Steelers vs. Bengals picks See picks at SportsLine Steelers vs. Bengals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Steelers vs. Bengals, the model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in four of the last six Pittsburgh games, and in three of the last four Cincinnati games. It is also 2-1 when the Steelers play a team averaging more than 25 points. The Bengals have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 30 points per game.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers helps power the Pittsburgh offense. In eight starts, he has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. Running back Jaylen Warren heads up the Steelers running game, carrying 119 times for 704 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, meanwhile, leads the Cincinnati offense. In eight starts, he is completing 74% of his passes for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. His top target is Ja'Marr Chase with 53 receptions for 647 yards (12.2 average) and seven touchdowns.

The model projects 53 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Steelers vs. Bengals, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Bengals spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.