For nearly 20 years, Aaron Rodgers has been a fixture within NFL props or an NFL SGP anytime he's taken the field. That's still the case as Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on 'Thursday Night Football', though the QB's NFL prop bars aren't quite as high as they used to be. Still, a TNF same-game parlay could include NFL player props for Rodgers or others, spread picks, money line bets or over/under NFL predictions. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point road favorite even though the Browns have won the last four matchups at home. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jaylen Warren all share the same NFL props bar of 3.5 receptions. Browns rookie KC Concepcion has the same O/U, while Harold Fannin has the highest receptions bar at 4.5. No Week 4 game has a lower total (38.5) than this one, so which under bets should you back within your 'Thursday Night Football' SGP? Before locking in any Browns vs. Steelers picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Steelers vs. Browns prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Browns vs. Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland here.

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Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Steelers vs. Browns and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers goes Under 21.5 pass completions (-128) in a 4-star prop. The four-time MVP has gone under his completions bar in four of his last five games when facing a team with a winning record, which describes the 2-1 Browns. The Steelers are also leaning more towards the run game and less towards Rodgers' arm early in this season. Both his pass attempts and pass completions have decreased every successive week, with him going 19 for 34 in Week 3.

Cleveland's defensive strengths and weaknesses also indicate that Pittsburgh should lean on the run on Thursday. The Browns rank among the bottom 10 in both rushing yards allowed and yards per carry allowed. Through the air, Cleveland's racked up six sacks over its last two games and ranks in the top 10 in completion percentage allowed. Given these trends and factors, SportsLine AI projects Rodgers to have 19.8 completions on average. See which other Browns vs. Steelers same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Browns vs. Steelers SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another eight NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including multiple receiving yardage props that are off by double-digit yards. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Steelers vs. Browns predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thursday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.