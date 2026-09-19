The Pittsburgh Steelers opened Mike McCarthy's tenure as coach with a 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons behind Aaron Rodgers' poise and a T.J. Watt-led defense. Going 2-0 will provide a stiffer test, facing the reigning AFC champions New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday, in a game on CBS and Paramount+. The Pats fell 13-10 at Seattle, as Drake Maye threw a career-high three INTs and top target A.J. Brown (ankle) to IR. Pittsburgh won 21-14 at New England last season. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds have New England as a 5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Patriots picks or 2026 NFL Week 2 predictions or 2026 NFL Week 2 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Steelers vs. Patriots. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Patriots spread Patriots -5 Steelers vs. Patriots over/under 41.5 points Steelers vs. Patriots money line New England -237, Pittsburgh +195 Steelers vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Steelers vs. Patriots streaming Paramount+

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Top Steelers vs. Patriots predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Steelers vs. Patriots, the model is going Under 41.5 points at betting apps. This total is among the lowest of NFL Week 2, but the model believes it's not low enough. That's especially true if Week 1 is any indication. The Falcons vs. Steelers games totaled just 33 points, which was far above the 23 produced in Patriots vs. Seahawks. The Patriots last season allowed just 16.6 ppg at Gillette Stadium.

The simulations average out to Rodgers throwing for a modest 170 pass yards for the Steelers. Maye goes for 234 pass yards for the Pats, with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, who missed Week 1, getting equal work in the run game. The model projects 41 combined points, giving value to the Under in more than half of the simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Patriots picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Patriots vs. Steelers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Patriots spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.