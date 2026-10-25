Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers look to win a third straight game when they take on Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints in the in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis. The NFL has confirmed that the 2026 Paris game will go on amid civil unrest and protests across France; the stadium sits about five miles north of central Paris. On the field, Pittsburgh's edge centers on the ground game. Jaylen Warren (460 rushing yards, seventh in the NFL) faces a Saints defense allowing 138 rushing yards per game (30th). Shough helped end the Saints' three-game slide with a three-TD effort. New Orleans is 2-1 outside of the Big Easy. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Stade de France in suburban Paris. The latest Steelers vs. Saints odds have Pittsburgh as a 3-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Saints vs. Steelers picks, be sure to see the 2026 NFL Paris game predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Steelers vs. Saints. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Saints spread Steelers -3 Steelers vs. Saints over/under 43 points Steelers vs. Saints money line Steelers -158, Saints +138 Steelers vs. Saints picks See picks at SportsLine Steelers vs. Saints streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Saints vs. Steelers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Saints vs. Steelers, the model is going Over 43 points at betting apps. After a slow start to the season for the Steelers' offense, the group has now scored at least 24 points in four straight, and the Over has hit in all four occasions. The Over is also 3-1 in the Saints' last four games, with each hit finishing with over 60 points.

Pittsburgh has just one rushing TD, but Warren is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, setting things up for Rodgers, whose 12 TDs ranks fourth in the NFL. For the Saints, Shough also has 12 TDs and, like Rodgers, has five INTs.

With both teams finding success through the air, the model projects 50 combined points as the Over hits 61% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Saints picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Steelers vs. Saints, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Saints spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.