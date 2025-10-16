The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back-to-back wins over AFC North opponents when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Oct. 16, to kick off Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. The Steelers come into this game off a 23-9 win over the Browns, while the Bengals suffered a 27-18 loss to the Packers. Cincinnati is moving forward with Joe Flacco at quarterback after acquiring him in a trade ahead of Week 6, while Aaron Rodgers continues to man the helm for the Steelers.

Passing yards props

Aaron Rodgers: 217.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Joe Flacco: 238.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Joe Flacco Over 238.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The Bengals are likely to be playing from behind, which means they're going to have to throw the ball a bit more. They've also got better offensive weapons in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so throwing the ball is the path to victory. Flacco has gone Under this particular mark in four of his five games and faces a tough Pittsburgh defense, but he should have enough volume to come close to this line on Thursday.

Passing attempts props

Aaron Rodgers: 29.5 (Over -113, Under -113)

Joe Flacco: 36.5 (Over -106, Under -120)

Top pick: Joe Flacco Over 36.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

The SportsLine model projects Flacco for 41.9 attempts on Thursday. As mentioned above, the Bengals know they'll have to throw the ball a lot in order to have a chance at winning. Flacco has topped this mark in three of the five games he's played, throwing 45 passes in each one. He also has one game with exactly 36 attempts.

Passing touchdowns props

Aaron Rodgers: 1.5 (Over -137, Under +107)

Joe Flacco: 1.5 (Over +144, Under -184)

Top pick: Joe Flacco Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4.5 stars)

Both quarterbacks are projected to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns, with Flacco at 1.8 passing scores and Rodgers at 1.7. Flacco did throw two touchdowns in his Cincinnati debut but had actually gone Under 1.5 pass touchdowns in each of his previous four games.