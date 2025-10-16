Two teams in the AFC North square off on Thursday Night Football this week when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are 4-2 and sit rather comfortably atop the division while the Bengals are 2-4. Pittsburgh has adjusted well to Aaron Rodgers under center while Cincinnati is on its third quarterback of the year after Joe Burrow's toe injury and Joe Flacco taking over for Jake Browning. After a breakout 2024 campaign, Cincy running back Chase Brown has struggled and is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. New Steelers RB1 Jaylen Warren hasn't done much better, averaging 3.4 yards per rush. Will either of these backs break out on Thursday?

Let's dive into the best NFL player props for Brown and Warren for Thursday Night Football Week 7 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll also share prop recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. The model also has a game forecast for Steelers vs. Bengals along with its player prop grades.

Carries props

Jaylen Warren: 13.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Chase Brown: 12.5 (Over -129, Under +101)

Top pick: Chase Brown Over 12.5 carries (4 stars)

The path to touches for Brown is more straightforward than it is for Warren, even if Brown has struggled mightily to start the year. Warren has Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson in the backfield, while Brown's top competition for rushes is Samaje Perine. The model is backing Brown's Over with a projection of 14.2. He cleared this line in the first two games of 2025 but has gone Under in the four games since. With Flacco now under center, perhaps the Bengals can stay in games and use the run more in the second half.

Rushing yards props

Jaylen Warren: 50.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Chase Brown: 42.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Chase Brown Over 42.5 rushing yards (4.5 stars)

Brown's season-high mark for rushing yards is 47, which is one of two times he's gone Over 42.5 in 2025. The model thinks he'll go Over that line on Thursday with a projection of 59.5. Brown rushed for 70 yards against the Steelers in his lone appearance against them in 2024.