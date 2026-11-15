Sunday Night Football heads to the AFC North this week for a massive clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Each team is 6-2 entering Week 10, but Pittsburgh has a slight edge having beaten Cincinnati 30-27 back in Week 3. Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks entering this divisional clash, and this matchup pits Cincy's No. 2-ranked scoring offense against Pittsburgh's No. 4-ranked scoring defense. There were 57 total points scored the last time these teams fought, so which players should we look at to find the end zone in Week 10? We've selected two Steelers vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football -- one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Sunday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Steelers vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props

Darnell Washington (+310)

The Steelers have a lot of options in the passing game, but for all the talk of DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard, and the injured Michael Pittman Jr., it's been the tight ends who have been the main beneficiaries of Aaron Rodgers' touchdown passes. Of Rodgers' 13 touchdown passes, seven have gone to tight ends. Pat Freiermuth leads the team with four, but he hasn't scored since Week 5. Washington, however, has three scores, two of which have come in the Steelers' last three games. Washington is a beast with the ball in his hands, and it makes a lot of sense for Pittsburgh to try and make that happen in the redzone this week in a tough matchup. Earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for NFL Week 10 betting:

Tee Higgins (+105)

It's easy to forget just how good Higgins is considering Joe Burrow is also throwing passes to Ja'Marr Chase, but the Clemson product is a stud and has been on fire of late. Higgins has pulled down six touchdowns this year, and five have come over the last three weeks. Higgins is averaging seven catches per game over that stretch, and he's gone for over 140 yards twice in the last three weeks. He also had 90 yards and a score against the Steelers back in Week 3. Chase is the alpha in this passing attack, but Higgins has been a touchdown machine of late. Ride the hot hand. Bet on Week 10 NFL games with the FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets: