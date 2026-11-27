The NFL plays its fourth straight NFL Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving, and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will start after Aaron Rodgers was cut. The Steelers (6-4) host the Broncos (8-2) at 3 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make Steelers vs. Broncos picks. All Broncos vs. Steelers odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Broncos vs. Steelers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Steelers money line: Broncos -250, Steelers +206 Broncos vs. Steelers Over/Under: 37 (Over -110, Under -110) Broncos vs. Steelers spread: Broncos -4.5

Broncos vs. Steelers betting preview

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have reunited as a quarterback-head coach duo for what Rodgers said will be his final NFL season, but the Steelers cut Rodgers less than a week away from his 43rd birthday. The Steelers have lost back-to-back games, leading to the quarterback shake-up, and Mason Rudolph will start. Rudolph is 9-9-1 in 19 career starts over seven seasons and Friday will be his first start of the year. The Steelers (6-4) won four straight games from October to Nov. 1 before dropping back-to-back contests. Both those losses came on the road, though, and the Steelers return home, where they are 4-0 this season.

Meanwhile, Denver makes the trip across time zones to play in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Broncos are playing arguably the best football in the NFL, entering on a six-game winning streak and are 8-2 this season. Denver defeated the Raiders, 38-24, last week for its fourth straight game with at least 26 points scored. The Broncos are 3-2 against teams with winning records this season.

The Steelers are 4-0 overall and against the spread at home this season, and they are 6-4 ATS this season. The Broncos are 8-2 overall and 8-2 ATS this season, including covering in each game during their six-game winning streak. Spend $5+ on Steelers vs. Broncos in Week 12 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Broncos vs. Steelers picks, prediction

Over 37 total points

Each of the Broncos' last four games went Over this total, and seven of their last eight games have surpassed this game total. Two of the Steelers' last three home games went Over this total, with Pittsburgh averaging 30.3 points per game over those contests, scoring at least 27 points in each of the three games. The Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph in hopes of sparking an offense that hasn't been great the last few weeks, but they have quality playmakers such as DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren and Germie Bernard. The Broncos have allowed at least 21 points in three straight games, as their defense hasn't been as dominant this year as it has been in previous years. Meanwhile, offensively, the Broncos have scored at least 26 points in four straight games. The model projects the Over to hit in 58% of simulations.

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