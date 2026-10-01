The AFC North gets us started for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns. Both the Steelers and Browns -- as well as Cincinnati and Baltimore -- are 2-1, so this is a big early-season matchup for both sides on Thursday Night Football. Someone has to find the end zone, so which anytime touchdown scorer picks should you consider? We've made two prop betting picks for Thursday Night Football, one for each team, and dished out the top Steelers vs. Browns anytime TD picks. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Steelers at Browns is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Steelers vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer props

DK Metcalf (+230)

Metcalf's Steelers career has been a bumpy one, and that's continued in 2026. Metcalf had 850 yards last year, the lowest total of his career, and has had some issues with drops, catching just 11 of 24 targets from Rodgers this year. But the big receiver had a touchdown reception last week and leads Pittsburgh in targets. It's clear Rodgers wants to get his big-bodied wideout the football. The Browns have allowed six passing touchdowns this year, with four going to wide receivers. Metcalf, as well as Michael Pittman Jr. (+360) are worth targeting here given what we've seen from the Cleveland secondary thus far. Bet on Week 4 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Denzel Boston (+310)

The Browns' offense hasn't been great this year, but it's been good enough the last two weeks to move to 2-1. Notably, Boston, a rookie second-round pick, has emerged as a go-to guy for Deshaun Watson, catching two touchdown passes already. Boston ranks third on the team in targets and receptions, but he leads Cleveland in touchdowns and receiving yards. He's a deep threat as his two touchdowns have been 46 and 55 yards, but it's clear Watson trusts the rookie and is looking to take his shots down the field. There's good value here on the Browns' most explosive player on offense, especially against a banged up and lackluster Pittsburgh secondary. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets: