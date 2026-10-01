The Week 4 NFL schedule begins with an AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, as both teams try to build on their respective 2-1 starts to the campaign. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds, while the over/under is 38.5. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw three touchdowns last week, is priced at +154 (risk $100 to win $154) to throw 2+ touchdowns against Cleveland. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Steelers vs. Browns is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Browns vs. Steelers prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Pittsburgh has a 1-6 record in its last seven road games in Cleveland, including four straight losses. The Steelers are off to a 2-1 start this season, giving themselves a chance to start 3-1 for the third straight year. However, they are 0-9 in Thursday road divisional games dating back to the 1970 merger.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has won seven straight Thursday games, which is the longest active streak in the league and is tied for the fourth-longest all-time. This is the first primetime game for the Browns since Week 13 in 2024, when they lost to Denver on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point road favorite in the Steelers vs. Browns odds, as quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson meet for the second time in their careers. Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Browns vs. Steelers picks, best bets

Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 carries (-112)

Steelers -2.5 (-110)

"Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes against a Steelers' defense that ranks fourth in sack rate and is tied for the lead with 19 tackles for loss. Mike McCarthy changed two starters on his offensive line entering Week 3, and the moves paid off. Pittsburgh averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three TDs while being sacked just twice." Bet on Browns vs. Steelers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 carries (-112)

"Rico Dowdle is unlikely to make it back on the short week, and that means Warren should be in for another big workload," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The two backs combined for 18 carries in each of the first two games, but with Dowdle sidelined last week, Warren had 17 carries while virtually no one else rushed the ball. RBs have combined for 25, 19 and 23 carries against the Browns in their first three games, and with the Steelers favored, the script is there for Warren to get a lot of second-half work and get into the range of 18-20 carries." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: