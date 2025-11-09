The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers go into Sunday Night Football in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season looking to take another big step towards a playoff spot. Both the Steelers and Chargers won in Week 9 but the results were fundamentally different in terms of a long-term prognosis. Pittsburgh sits at 5-3 after an important victory over the Colts, who were considered the top team in the AFC before struggling in Week 9. The Chargers stumbled past the Tennessee Titans, who are among the worst teams in the league. Can L.A. re-discover its flair against a supposed contender in Week 10 at home?

Two star players who will be on display in this Week 10 clash are DK Metcalf and Ladd McConkey. Metcalf has been solid in his first season with the Steelers while McConkey has picked things up of late after a slow start. We'll take a look at the best NFL player props for Metcalf and McConkey with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Steelers vs. Chargers and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Receiving yards props

DK Metcalf: 50.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Ladd McConkey: 66.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Ladd McConkey Over 66.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

McConkey's consensus line on this prop is 64.5, and he's projected to smash it with 80.0 yards against Pittsburgh. The Chargers receiver has gone Over this mark in three of his last four games and has a phenomenal matchup as the Steelers rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

Receptions props

DK Metcalf: 3.5 (Over -124, Under -103)

Ladd McConkey: 6.5 (Over +112, Under -144)

Top pick: DK Metcalf Under 3.5 receptions (3 stars)

Metcalf recently spoke about his lack of targets, so there's certainly some frustration heading into this Week 10 game. He hasn't seen more than nine targets in any single game this season, and he has gone Under this line in two of his last three contests. He is projected at 3.4 receptions, though, so the model is looking at the value on the Under rather than actually predicting Metcalf to struggle again.