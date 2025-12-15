Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has scored 11 times already in 13 games, and he's helped the Dolphins back into the fringes of playoff contention. Miami has won five of six, and Achane has scored five times during that span while piling up 826 scrimmage yards. However, he's still priced at -130 in the Steelers vs. Dolphins anytime touchdown scorer odds from DraftKings, and that's why he's one of our top NFL anytime TD scorer picks for Monday.

With NFL props available for almost every player in Dolphins vs. Steelers at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Pittsburgh vs. Miami NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a sizzling 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



De'Von Achane, Dolphins (-130)

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers (+170)

Darren Waller, Dolphins (+245)

De'Von Achane, Dolphins (-130)

With 34 touchdowns in 41 career regular-season games, Achane has a clear nose for the endzone, and he's Miami's best offensive weapon by a wide margin at this point. He's averaged nearly 100 yards from scrimmage per game since he arrived in 2023, and he leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.8) entering Week 15. Now he'll go up against Pittsburgh's 21st-ranked run defense, and the model is predicting that he scores 0.68 touchdowns, while these odds imply a 56.5% chance to score.

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers (+170)

After four seasons as a reserve in Philadelphia, Gainwell has carved out a more meaningful role for himself in the Pittsburgh offense. He's carried the ball 80 times for 371 yards and four touchdowns while catching 50 passes for 286 yards and two scores. He's reached double-digits in touches three of his last four games and has scored three times during that span. The model predicts that he scores 0.40 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 37% chance to score.

Darren Waller, Dolphins (+245)

Waller was a surprise trade acquisition during the preseason, and it took him several weeks to get into game shape after a year off from the NFL, but he scored four times in his first three games after debuting in late September. Then he was sidelined for a little over a month with an injury before returning to action two weeks ago. He's played fewer than 50% of the offensive snaps in two games since, but with Miami working its way back into contention, it might be time to turn the veteran tight end loose. The model predicts that Waller scores 0.39 touchdowns on average, while it's implied that he has a 28.2% chance to score.

