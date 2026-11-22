The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Steelers (6-3) came off their bye week refreshed but were humbled in a 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup on Sunday Night Football last week. The Eagles (2-7) have lost seven consecutive games, including a 19-11 home setback to the Giants in an NFC East battle before having a bye last week. The Steelers don't have time to wallow in the loss, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. still have designs on winning the division. We're going over everything bettors need to know to bet Steelers vs. Eagles, using Steelers vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

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Steelers vs. Eagles betting odds (via DraftKings)

Steelers vs. Eagles money line: Steelers -218, Eagles +180 Steelers vs. Eagles Over/Under: 38.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Steelers vs. Eagles spread: Steelers -4.5

Steelers vs. Eagles betting preview

Pittsburgh's defense entered Sunday Night Football as one of the best scoring defenses in the league, but it had no answer for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals outgained the Steelers 484-222, with Burrow throwing for 409 yards and four TDs and Chase posting 231 receiving yards. The Eagles aren't that sort of threat, with the team topping 20 points just once during its seven-game skid. Rodgers threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, and Jaylen Warren was kept pretty quiet, putting up 41 total yards. Receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Pat Friermuth had a combined 89 yards on just four catches, including the two TDs. All should have an easier time Sunday, and Pittsburgh should control the game. The Eagles have the second-lowest time of possession in the NFL and score the second-fewest points in the league (16.4 per game). Pittsburgh scores just 22 points per contest but allows 20.2, seventh-fewest in the league. The Eagles allow an average of 24.6 points (19th). The visitors also have 27 sacks this season, led by T.J. Watt with 7.5, while Philly has just 16.

Despite devastating injuries almost across the board, including the loss of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have done a good job protecting the ball. They have just nine turnovers, but they also have only five takeaways, fewest in the NFL. Pittsburgh hasn't coughed the ball up much, with just eight giveaways, and only five teams have a better turnover margin than their plus-5. The Eagles have been dealing players, Hurts is out and players like running back Saquon Barkley and receiver DeVonta Smith have missed time, making for a long season. Joe Milton III showed his athleticism in his first start in place of Tanner McKee, throwing for 169 yards and rushing for 64 in the loss to New York, but Barkley had just 22 yards on 13 attempts. The Eagles struggled on offense, but the defense had six sacks after coming in with just 10, with Zack Baun getting his first two of the season and Jalen Carter getting his fifth. Smith and fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks and linebacker Jihaad Campbell are listed as out, and Baun is among those who are questionable as the injury bug continues to bite the Eagles.

Philly's lone home victory this season came in the opener against the Commanders, a 24-22 squeaker as the Eagles stopped a two-point conversion that would have tied it with just over a minute to go. The home loss to the Giants ended a 13-game streak of home victories against their divisional rivals. They have failed to cover the spread in all five home games and are 1-8 against the spread overall. The Steelers are 6-3 ATS, including 5-1 ATS as a favorite, and they have gone Over the total in both of their games as a road favorite, while they're 5-4 to the Over for the season. Five of the Eagles' nine games have gone Under, but three of their five at home have hit the Over. The last meeting between the teams was in 2024, when the Eagles won 27-13 at home. Spend $5+ on Steelers vs. Eagles in Week 11 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Steelers vs. Eagles picks, prediction

Eagles +4.5

The Eagles will break their losing streak soon, and while it might not be this week in the Battle of Pennsylvania, they should be up for it in a rivalry game at home. Philadelphia has won 11 straight home meetings against the Steelers, who last won a road game against the Eagles back in 1965. The Steelers come in off a tough loss that went late into Sunday night while the Eagles were watching at home. Philly coach Nick Sirianni surely has done all he can to have his team ready to play (and help save his job). The SportsLine model has the hosts covering the spread in 54% of its simulations.