The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and the New England Patriots (1-1) square off in an AFC showdown in Week 3. The Steelers beat the Jets in Week 1 but lost 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. It was the opposite for New England, which lost its opener before defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-27 in Week 2. Alex Highsmith (knee) is out for the Steelers, and Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is questionable with New England.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Steelers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Steelers vs. Patriots. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Patriots spread Pittsburgh -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Steelers vs. Patriots over/under 44.5 points Steelers vs. Patriots money line Pittsburgh -122, New England +102



Here are SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Steelers vs. Patriots:

Steelers -1.5

In 2024, the Steelers went 5-3 ATS as the favorite and 7-4 ATS in non-division games. The Steelers have a lot of veterans on the team, which should be an advantage on the road against the Patriots. Drake Maye is 2-5 in his career at home and has been under duress this season, getting sacked seven times already. The model projects that Pittsburgh (-1.5) will cover the spread in 61% of simulations on Sunday.

Under 44.5 points

The Steelers have failed to record more than 271 total yards in a game this season and scored just 17 points at home last week against the Seahawks. They went 5-of-15 on third down and averaged just 4.5 yards per play. New England's offense has been inconsistent, tallying 13 points in Week 1. Both teams have allowed pressure to get home, each giving up seven sacks through two games. The Under hits in 57% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

